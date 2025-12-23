HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Savara (SVRA) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 23, 2025, HC Wainwright & Co. maintained coverage of Savara (NasdaqGS:SVRA) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 62.58% Upside

As of December 21, 2025, the average one-year price target for Savara is $10.52/share. The forecasts range from a low of $7.07 to a high of $16.80. The average price target represents an increase of 62.58% from its latest reported closing price of $6.47 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Savara is 55MM, an increase of 5,498,200.00%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.24.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 252 funds or institutions reporting positions in Savara. This is an decrease of 5 owner(s) or 1.95% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SVRA is 0.14%, an increase of 10.22%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.91% to 173,469K shares. The put/call ratio of SVRA is 0.28, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

NEA Management Company holds 24,471K shares representing 12.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors holds 17,601K shares representing 8.65% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VR Adviser holds 12,681K shares representing 6.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,884K shares , representing an increase of 29.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SVRA by 67.86% over the last quarter.

TCG Crossover Management holds 12,362K shares representing 6.08% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Frazier Life Sciences Management holds 11,462K shares representing 5.63% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.