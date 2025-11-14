HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Sanara MedTech (SMTI) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 14, 2025, HC Wainwright & Co. maintained coverage of Sanara MedTech (NasdaqCM:SMTI) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 136.66% Upside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for Sanara MedTech is $51.00/share. The forecasts range from a low of $46.46 to a high of $56.70. The average price target represents an increase of 136.66% from its latest reported closing price of $21.55 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Sanara MedTech is 160MM, an increase of 64.97%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.35.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 140 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sanara MedTech. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 1.45% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SMTI is 0.03%, an increase of 604.57%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 11.06% to 1,328K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Stonebridge Wealth Management holds 115K shares representing 1.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 120K shares , representing a decrease of 4.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SMTI by 2.66% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 100K shares representing 1.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 96K shares , representing an increase of 4.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SMTI by 14.50% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 89K shares representing 1.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 97K shares , representing a decrease of 9.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SMTI by 14.88% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 79K shares representing 0.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 78K shares , representing an increase of 0.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SMTI by 45.43% over the last quarter.

Marshall Wace, Llp holds 66K shares representing 0.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 72K shares , representing a decrease of 8.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SMTI by 54.49% over the last quarter.

