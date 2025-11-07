HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Sana Biotechnology (SANA) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 7, 2025, HC Wainwright & Co. maintained coverage of Sana Biotechnology (NasdaqGS:SANA) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 105.08% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Sana Biotechnology is $8.31/share. The forecasts range from a low of $5.05 to a high of $12.60. The average price target represents an increase of 105.08% from its latest reported closing price of $4.05 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Sana Biotechnology is 0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.95.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 305 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sana Biotechnology. This is an decrease of 9 owner(s) or 2.87% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SANA is 0.14%, an increase of 98.57%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.04% to 161,168K shares. The put/call ratio of SANA is 0.14, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Flagship Pioneering holds 25,002K shares representing 9.54% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Baillie Gifford holds 11,437K shares representing 4.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,065K shares , representing an increase of 11.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SANA by 48.86% over the last quarter.

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 10,175K shares representing 3.88% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FDGRX - Fidelity Growth Company Fund holds 9,703K shares representing 3.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,598K shares , representing an increase of 1.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SANA by 15.04% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 5,449K shares representing 2.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,879K shares , representing a decrease of 7.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SANA by 3.11% over the last quarter.

