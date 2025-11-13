HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Rockwell Medical (RMTI) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 13, 2025, HC Wainwright & Co. maintained coverage of Rockwell Medical (NasdaqCM:RMTI) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 345.90% Upside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for Rockwell Medical is $4.08/share. The forecasts range from a low of $3.03 to a high of $5.25. The average price target represents an increase of 345.90% from its latest reported closing price of $0.92 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Rockwell Medical is 95MM, an increase of 7.88%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.95.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 55 funds or institutions reporting positions in Rockwell Medical. This is an decrease of 14 owner(s) or 20.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RMTI is 0.01%, an increase of 7.15%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 16.94% to 5,845K shares. The put/call ratio of RMTI is 0.05, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Armistice Capital holds 2,149K shares representing 6.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,366K shares , representing a decrease of 10.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RMTI by 21.51% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 813K shares representing 2.36% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 562K shares representing 1.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 542K shares , representing an increase of 3.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RMTI by 45.72% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 356K shares representing 1.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 323K shares representing 0.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 321K shares , representing an increase of 0.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RMTI by 31.05% over the last quarter.

