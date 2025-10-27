HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings (RVPH) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 27, 2025, HC Wainwright & Co. maintained coverage of Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings (NasdaqCM:RVPH) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 781.09% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings is $5.95/share. The forecasts range from a low of $2.02 to a high of $11.55. The average price target represents an increase of 781.09% from its latest reported closing price of $0.68 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings is 0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.90.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 68 funds or institutions reporting positions in Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RVPH is 0.02%, an increase of 197.09%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 95.21% to 14,393K shares. The put/call ratio of RVPH is 0.03, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Diadema Partners holds 2,735K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 651K shares , representing an increase of 76.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RVPH by 96.14% over the last quarter.

Armistice Capital holds 2,692K shares representing 2.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Heights Capital Management holds 1,830K shares representing 1.90% ownership of the company.

Millennium Management holds 1,488K shares representing 1.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,534K shares , representing a decrease of 3.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RVPH by 64.84% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,218K shares representing 1.26% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

