HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Repare Therapeutics (RPTX) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 27, 2025, HC Wainwright & Co. maintained coverage of Repare Therapeutics (NasdaqGS:RPTX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 160.20% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Repare Therapeutics is $5.10/share. The forecasts range from a low of $5.05 to a high of $5.25. The average price target represents an increase of 160.20% from its latest reported closing price of $1.96 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Repare Therapeutics is 22MM, an increase of 8,791.60%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.54.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 60 funds or institutions reporting positions in Repare Therapeutics. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 3.23% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RPTX is 0.19%, an increase of 20.60%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.96% to 27,901K shares. The put/call ratio of RPTX is 0.00, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bvf holds 10,334K shares representing 24.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Blue Owl Capital Holdings holds 3,444K shares representing 8.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Orbimed Advisors holds 3,322K shares representing 7.73% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Versant Venture Management holds 2,647K shares representing 6.16% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Redmile Group holds 1,586K shares representing 3.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,884K shares , representing a decrease of 18.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RPTX by 33.63% over the last quarter.

