HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Prothena (PRTA) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 7, 2025, HC Wainwright & Co. maintained coverage of Prothena (NasdaqGS:PRTA) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 24.14% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Prothena is $12.24/share. The forecasts range from a low of $4.04 to a high of $18.90. The average price target represents an increase of 24.14% from its latest reported closing price of $9.86 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Prothena is 52MM, an increase of 405.82%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -3.37.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 424 funds or institutions reporting positions in Prothena. This is an increase of 39 owner(s) or 10.13% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PRTA is 0.06%, an increase of 37.39%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 18.34% to 45,697K shares. The put/call ratio of PRTA is 1.35, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGHCX - Vanguard Health Care Fund Investor Shares holds 4,184K shares representing 7.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,220K shares , representing a decrease of 0.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRTA by 29.70% over the last quarter.

ADAR1 Capital Management holds 3,375K shares representing 6.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

FDGRX - Fidelity Growth Company Fund holds 2,324K shares representing 4.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,318K shares , representing an increase of 0.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRTA by 70.57% over the last quarter.

Armistice Capital holds 2,236K shares representing 4.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,196K shares , representing an increase of 1.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRTA by 53.65% over the last quarter.

PRNHX - T. Rowe Price New Horizons Fund holds 1,638K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,890K shares , representing a decrease of 15.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRTA by 4.71% over the last quarter.

