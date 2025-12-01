HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains ProMIS Neurosciences (PMN) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 1, 2025, HC Wainwright & Co. maintained coverage of ProMIS Neurosciences (NasdaqCM:PMN) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.85% Downside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for ProMIS Neurosciences is $5.74/share. The forecasts range from a low of $3.03 to a high of $9.98. The average price target represents a decrease of 16.85% from its latest reported closing price of $6.90 / share.

The projected annual revenue for ProMIS Neurosciences is 0MM, a decrease of NaN%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.92.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 30 funds or institutions reporting positions in ProMIS Neurosciences. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 30.43% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PMN is 0.06%, an increase of 52.43%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 18.63% to 10,055K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ally Bridge Group holds 6,233K shares representing 289.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,334K shares , representing an increase of 78.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PMN by 187.48% over the last quarter.

Armistice Capital holds 2,975K shares representing 138.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,138K shares , representing an increase of 28.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PMN by 5.08% over the last quarter.

Sphera Funds Management holds 295K shares representing 13.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,899K shares , representing a decrease of 543.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PMN by 87.73% over the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 170K shares representing 7.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 63K shares , representing an increase of 62.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PMN by 81.34% over the last quarter.

Hrt Financial holds 68K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company.

