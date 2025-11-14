HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Precigen (PGEN) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 14, 2025, HC Wainwright & Co. maintained coverage of Precigen (NasdaqGS:PGEN) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 73.68% Upside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for Precigen is $8.42/share. The forecasts range from a low of $8.08 to a high of $8.92. The average price target represents an increase of 73.68% from its latest reported closing price of $4.84 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Precigen is 59MM, an increase of 829.62%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.20.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 277 funds or institutions reporting positions in Precigen. This is an increase of 22 owner(s) or 8.63% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PGEN is 0.08%, an increase of 125.88%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 28.21% to 133,539K shares. The put/call ratio of PGEN is 0.16, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Patient Capital Management holds 26,461K shares representing 8.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,269K shares , representing an increase of 38.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PGEN by 234.24% over the last quarter.

LMORX - Patient Opportunity Trust Class R holds 12,800K shares representing 4.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,600K shares , representing a decrease of 6.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PGEN by 20.82% over the last quarter.

Tang Capital Management holds 12,400K shares representing 4.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,454K shares representing 1.83% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 3,849K shares representing 1.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,749K shares , representing an increase of 2.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PGEN by 14.99% over the last quarter.

