HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Plus Therapeutics (PSTV) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 3, 2025, HC Wainwright & Co. maintained coverage of Plus Therapeutics (NasdaqCM:PSTV) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1,402.76% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Plus Therapeutics is $8.16/share. The forecasts range from a low of $3.03 to a high of $22.05. The average price target represents an increase of 1,402.76% from its latest reported closing price of $0.54 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Plus Therapeutics is 0MM, a decrease of 96.02%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.50.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 25 funds or institutions reporting positions in Plus Therapeutics. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PSTV is 0.00%, an increase of 21.32%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.76% to 452K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jane Street Group holds 117K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

UBS Group holds 88K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 33K shares , representing an increase of 61.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PSTV by 83.36% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 51K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 57K shares , representing a decrease of 11.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PSTV by 70.73% over the last quarter.

FSMAX - Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds 35K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 34K shares , representing an increase of 1.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PSTV by 59.69% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 33K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

