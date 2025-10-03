HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Plug Power (PLUG) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 3, 2025, HC Wainwright & Co. maintained coverage of Plug Power (NasdaqCM:PLUG) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.73% Downside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Plug Power is $2.58/share. The forecasts range from a low of $0.76 to a high of $7.35. The average price target represents a decrease of 8.73% from its latest reported closing price of $2.83 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Plug Power is 3,199MM, an increase of 375.44%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.16.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 611 funds or institutions reporting positions in Plug Power. This is an decrease of 25 owner(s) or 3.93% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PLUG is 0.07%, an increase of 20.38%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.29% to 475,577K shares. The put/call ratio of PLUG is 0.30, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 35,229K shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 30,741K shares , representing an increase of 12.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PLUG by 12.85% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 26,354K shares representing 2.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,682K shares , representing an increase of 6.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PLUG by 10.34% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 24,072K shares representing 2.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,946K shares , representing an increase of 12.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PLUG by 13.08% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 22,600K shares representing 1.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,957K shares , representing an increase of 2.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PLUG by 14.70% over the last quarter.

Legal & General Group holds 16,981K shares representing 1.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,616K shares , representing an increase of 37.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PLUG by 60.92% over the last quarter.

