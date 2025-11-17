HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Oncolytics Biotech (ONCY) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 17, 2025, HC Wainwright & Co. maintained coverage of Oncolytics Biotech (NasdaqCM:ONCY) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 213.15% Upside

As of August 22, 2025, the average one-year price target for Oncolytics Biotech is $3.32/share. The forecasts range from a low of $2.55 to a high of $3.98. The average price target represents an increase of 213.15% from its latest reported closing price of $1.06 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Oncolytics Biotech is 20MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.42.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 59 funds or institutions reporting positions in Oncolytics Biotech. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 1.72% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ONCY is 0.00%, an increase of 56.68%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 87.56% to 2,887K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Citadel Advisors holds 382K shares representing 0.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Marshall Wace, Llp holds 324K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Seeds Investor holds 258K shares representing 0.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 224K shares , representing an increase of 13.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ONCY by 87.93% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 209K shares representing 0.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 130K shares , representing an increase of 37.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ONCY by 161.44% over the last quarter.

International Assets Investment Management holds 207K shares representing 0.20% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

