HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Omeros (OMER) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 15, 2025, HC Wainwright & Co. maintained coverage of Omeros (NasdaqGM:OMER) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 193.53% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Omeros is $30.60/share. The forecasts range from a low of $9.09 to a high of $47.25. The average price target represents an increase of 193.53% from its latest reported closing price of $10.42 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Omeros is 122MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.75.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 251 funds or institutions reporting positions in Omeros. This is an decrease of 7 owner(s) or 2.71% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OMER is 0.02%, an increase of 23.61%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.43% to 32,239K shares. The put/call ratio of OMER is 0.67, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ingalls & Snyder holds 3,983K shares representing 5.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,978K shares , representing an increase of 0.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OMER by 60.58% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,733K shares representing 2.55% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw holds 1,647K shares representing 2.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,939K shares , representing a decrease of 17.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OMER by 75.30% over the last quarter.

Stifel Financial holds 1,523K shares representing 2.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,557K shares , representing a decrease of 2.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OMER by 92.33% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 1,375K shares representing 2.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,483K shares , representing a decrease of 7.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OMER by 65.84% over the last quarter.

