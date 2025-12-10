HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Nurix Therapeutics (NRIX) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 10, 2025, HC Wainwright & Co. maintained coverage of Nurix Therapeutics (NasdaqGM:NRIX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 41.79% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Nurix Therapeutics is $27.72/share. The forecasts range from a low of $15.15 to a high of $43.05. The average price target represents an increase of 41.79% from its latest reported closing price of $19.55 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Nurix Therapeutics is 339MM, an increase of 305.37%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.52.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 378 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nurix Therapeutics. This is an decrease of 30 owner(s) or 7.35% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NRIX is 0.08%, an increase of 23.94%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.60% to 93,221K shares. The put/call ratio of NRIX is 0.40, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Deep Track Capital holds 6,057K shares representing 5.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,065K shares , representing a decrease of 0.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NRIX by 29.50% over the last quarter.

Baker Bros. Advisors holds 3,882K shares representing 3.83% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Commodore Capital holds 3,780K shares representing 3.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,949K shares , representing a decrease of 4.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NRIX by 46.29% over the last quarter.

Redmile Group holds 3,678K shares representing 3.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,733K shares , representing a decrease of 1.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NRIX by 26.92% over the last quarter.

Vestal Point Capital holds 3,475K shares representing 3.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,000K shares , representing an increase of 42.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NRIX by 20.90% over the last quarter.

