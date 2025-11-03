HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains NPK International (NPKI) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 3, 2025, HC Wainwright & Co. maintained coverage of NPK International (NYSE:NPKI) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.95% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for NPK International is $13.77/share. The forecasts range from a low of $12.12 to a high of $16.80. The average price target represents an increase of 11.95% from its latest reported closing price of $12.30 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.37.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 413 funds or institutions reporting positions in NPK International. This is an increase of 20 owner(s) or 5.09% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NPKI is 0.18%, an increase of 28.30%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.24% to 92,885K shares. The put/call ratio of NPKI is 0.01, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ameriprise Financial holds 6,099K shares representing 7.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,697K shares , representing a decrease of 9.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NPKI by 77.47% over the last quarter.

Wasatch Advisors holds 2,978K shares representing 3.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,439K shares , representing a decrease of 15.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NPKI by 19.02% over the last quarter.

Conversant Capital holds 2,715K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,179K shares , representing a decrease of 53.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NPKI by 7.31% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 2,626K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,651K shares , representing a decrease of 0.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NPKI by 28.51% over the last quarter.

Royce & Associates holds 2,566K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,748K shares , representing a decrease of 7.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NPKI by 29.53% over the last quarter.

