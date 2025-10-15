HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Nouveau Monde Graphite (NMG) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 15, 2025, HC Wainwright & Co. maintained coverage of Nouveau Monde Graphite (NYSE:NMG) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 32.70% Downside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Nouveau Monde Graphite is $3.16/share. The forecasts range from a low of $2.56 to a high of $4.33. The average price target represents a decrease of 32.70% from its latest reported closing price of $4.69 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Nouveau Monde Graphite is 164MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.55.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 33 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nouveau Monde Graphite. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 3.12% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NMG is 0.63%, an increase of 3.49%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.49% to 14,649K shares. The put/call ratio of NMG is 0.04, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

General Motors Holdings holds 12,500K shares representing 8.20% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 744K shares representing 0.49% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec holds 565K shares representing 0.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 561K shares , representing an increase of 0.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NMG by 58.49% over the last quarter.

Kestra Advisory Services holds 135K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 107K shares , representing an increase of 21.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NMG by 38.57% over the last quarter.

National Bank Of Canada holds 107K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 106K shares , representing an increase of 0.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NMG by 5.66% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.