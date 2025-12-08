HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains NioCorp Developments (NB) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 8, 2025, HC Wainwright & Co. maintained coverage of NioCorp Developments (NasdaqGM:NB) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 82.14% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for NioCorp Developments is $11.86/share. The forecasts range from a low of $8.33 to a high of $15.75. The average price target represents an increase of 82.14% from its latest reported closing price of $6.51 / share.

The projected annual revenue for NioCorp Developments is 0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.05.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 205 funds or institutions reporting positions in NioCorp Developments. This is an increase of 64 owner(s) or 45.39% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NB is 0.02%, an increase of 201.67%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 124.70% to 34,367K shares. The put/call ratio of NB is 0.14, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Citadel Advisors holds 7,915K shares representing 6.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Alyeska Investment Group holds 2,801K shares representing 2.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,677K shares , representing an increase of 40.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NB by 311.17% over the last quarter.

Private Management Group holds 2,099K shares representing 1.76% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,691K shares representing 1.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,036K shares , representing an increase of 38.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NB by 72.18% over the last quarter.

HITE Hedge Asset Management holds 1,463K shares representing 1.23% ownership of the company.

