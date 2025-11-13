HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Neurogene (NGNE) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 13, 2025, HC Wainwright & Co. maintained coverage of Neurogene (NasdaqGM:NGNE) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 73.12% Upside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for Neurogene is $53.80/share. The forecasts range from a low of $45.45 to a high of $73.50. The average price target represents an increase of 73.12% from its latest reported closing price of $31.08 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Neurogene is 0MM, a decrease of NaN%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.64.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 202 funds or institutions reporting positions in Neurogene. This is an decrease of 6 owner(s) or 2.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NGNE is 0.10%, an increase of 36.97%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.67% to 16,452K shares. The put/call ratio of NGNE is 0.08, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Samsara BioCapital holds 1,717K shares representing 12.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Rtw Investments holds 1,362K shares representing 9.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,349K shares , representing an increase of 1.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NGNE by 20.10% over the last quarter.

Casdin Capital holds 1,295K shares representing 9.08% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Redmile Group holds 1,277K shares representing 8.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,308K shares , representing a decrease of 2.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NGNE by 40.31% over the last quarter.

EcoR1 Capital holds 1,271K shares representing 8.91% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

