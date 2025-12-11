HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Moleculin Biotech (MBRX) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 11, 2025, HC Wainwright & Co. maintained coverage of Moleculin Biotech (NasdaqCM:MBRX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3,419.67% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Moleculin Biotech is $170.00/share. The forecasts range from a low of $101.00 to a high of $315.00. The average price target represents an increase of 3,419.67% from its latest reported closing price of $4.83 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Moleculin Biotech is 23MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.21.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 30 funds or institutions reporting positions in Moleculin Biotech. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MBRX is 0.00%, an increase of 4.56%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 79.85% to 778K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Geode Capital Management holds 208K shares representing 10.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 28K shares , representing an increase of 86.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MBRX by 541.86% over the last quarter.

Hrt Financial holds 115K shares representing 5.66% ownership of the company.

LPL Financial holds 58K shares representing 2.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 56K shares , representing an increase of 3.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MBRX by 58.86% over the last quarter.

Ieq Capital holds 36K shares representing 1.79% ownership of the company.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 30K shares representing 1.49% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.