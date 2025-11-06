HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Minerva Neurosciences (NERV) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 6, 2025, HC Wainwright & Co. maintained coverage of Minerva Neurosciences (NasdaqCM:NERV) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 33.51% Upside

As of July 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Minerva Neurosciences is $5.10/share. The forecasts range from a low of $5.05 to a high of $5.25. The average price target represents an increase of 33.51% from its latest reported closing price of $3.82 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Minerva Neurosciences is 0MM, a decrease of NaN%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.15.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 29 funds or institutions reporting positions in Minerva Neurosciences. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NERV is 0.00%, an increase of 2.64%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.56% to 1,963K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Federated Hermes holds 1,351K shares representing 19.32% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

KAUAX - Federated Kaufmann Fund Shares holds 650K shares representing 9.29% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FKASX - Federated Kaufmann Small Cap Fund Shares holds 534K shares representing 7.64% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 176K shares representing 2.51% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 111K shares representing 1.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 114K shares , representing a decrease of 2.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NERV by 13.48% over the last quarter.

