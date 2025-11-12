Stocks
MLYS

HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Mineralys Therapeutics (MLYS) Buy Recommendation

November 12, 2025 — 07:02 am EST

Written by George Maybach for Fintel->

Fintel reports that on November 12, 2025, HC Wainwright & Co. maintained coverage of Mineralys Therapeutics (NasdaqGS:MLYS) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.27% Downside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for Mineralys Therapeutics is $44.62/share. The forecasts range from a low of $26.26 to a high of $54.60. The average price target represents a decrease of 5.27% from its latest reported closing price of $47.11 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Mineralys Therapeutics is 0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.77.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 327 funds or institutions reporting positions in Mineralys Therapeutics. This is an increase of 16 owner(s) or 5.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MLYS is 0.51%, an increase of 12.57%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 13.73% to 73,091K shares. MLYS / Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. Put/Call Ratios The put/call ratio of MLYS is 2.98, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Catalys Pacific holds 8,904K shares representing 11.48% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Ra Capital Management holds 6,147K shares representing 7.92% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Samsara BioCapital holds 5,675K shares representing 7.32% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Sr One Capital Management holds 3,128K shares representing 4.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 2,899K shares representing 3.74% ownership of the company.

