HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains MediWound (MDWD) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 21, 2025, HC Wainwright & Co. maintained coverage of MediWound (NasdaqGM:MDWD) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 85.53% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for MediWound is $31.28/share. The forecasts range from a low of $25.25 to a high of $40.95. The average price target represents an increase of 85.53% from its latest reported closing price of $16.86 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for MediWound is 48MM, an increase of 130.84%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.35.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 143 funds or institutions reporting positions in MediWound. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 5.15% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MDWD is 0.10%, an increase of 9.99%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 25.70% to 6,284K shares. The put/call ratio of MDWD is 0.66, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Investor Ab holds 872K shares representing 6.80% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management holds 810K shares representing 6.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 817K shares , representing a decrease of 0.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MDWD by 6.09% over the last quarter.

Rosalind Advisors holds 749K shares representing 5.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 407K shares , representing an increase of 45.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MDWD by 23.40% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 615K shares representing 4.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 375K shares , representing an increase of 39.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MDWD by 27.14% over the last quarter.

Meitav Dash Investments holds 292K shares representing 2.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 32K shares , representing an increase of 89.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MDWD by 744.69% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.