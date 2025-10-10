HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains McEwen (MUX) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 10, 2025, HC Wainwright & Co. maintained coverage of McEwen (NYSE:MUX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.57% Downside

As of September 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for McEwen is $15.81/share. The forecasts range from a low of $13.89 to a high of $17.85. The average price target represents a decrease of 16.57% from its latest reported closing price of $18.95 / share.

The projected annual revenue for McEwen is 234MM, an increase of 39.16%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.84.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 173 funds or institutions reporting positions in McEwen. This is an increase of 12 owner(s) or 7.45% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MUX is 0.08%, an increase of 2.45%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.81% to 27,835K shares. The put/call ratio of MUX is 0.33, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Van Eck Associates holds 1,717K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,905K shares , representing a decrease of 10.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MUX by 0.45% over the last quarter.

GDXJ - VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF holds 1,514K shares representing 2.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,717K shares , representing a decrease of 13.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MUX by 9.25% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 1,427K shares representing 2.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,246K shares , representing an increase of 12.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MUX by 74.73% over the last quarter.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS holds 1,418K shares representing 2.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,185K shares , representing an increase of 16.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MUX by 38.42% over the last quarter.

XME - SPDR(R) S&P(R) Metals & Mining ETF holds 1,287K shares representing 2.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 982K shares , representing an increase of 23.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MUX by 37.95% over the last quarter.

