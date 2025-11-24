HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Lyell Immunopharma (LYEL) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 24, 2025, HC Wainwright & Co. maintained coverage of Lyell Immunopharma (NasdaqGS:LYEL) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 25.35% Downside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Lyell Immunopharma is $14.28/share. The forecasts range from a low of $10.10 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents a decrease of 25.35% from its latest reported closing price of $19.13 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Lyell Immunopharma is 5MM, an increase of 12,339.02%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.19.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 126 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lyell Immunopharma. This is an decrease of 44 owner(s) or 25.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LYEL is 0.44%, an increase of 228.30%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 34.16% to 11,075K shares. The put/call ratio of LYEL is 2.32, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Arch Venture holds 2,759K shares representing 13.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,821K shares , representing an increase of 34.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LYEL by 68.94% over the last quarter.

FSMAX - Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds 1,025K shares representing 4.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 977K shares , representing an increase of 4.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LYEL by 32.44% over the last quarter.

MWG Management holds 1,008K shares representing 4.75% ownership of the company.

SCHA - Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF holds 888K shares representing 4.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 909K shares , representing a decrease of 2.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LYEL by 35.88% over the last quarter.

Foresite Capital Management Iv holds 800K shares representing 3.77% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

