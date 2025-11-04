HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Liquidia (LQDA) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 4, 2025, HC Wainwright & Co. maintained coverage of Liquidia (NasdaqCM:LQDA) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 35.06% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Liquidia is $37.63/share. The forecasts range from a low of $6.06 to a high of $56.70. The average price target represents an increase of 35.06% from its latest reported closing price of $27.86 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Liquidia is 188MM, an increase of 171.64%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.61.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 314 funds or institutions reporting positions in Liquidia. This is an increase of 14 owner(s) or 4.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LQDA is 0.31%, an increase of 14.61%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.90% to 61,875K shares. The put/call ratio of LQDA is 0.63, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Caligan Partners holds 8,119K shares representing 9.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,119K shares , representing an increase of 0.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LQDA by 22.17% over the last quarter.

Farallon Capital Management holds 4,239K shares representing 4.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,991K shares , representing an increase of 5.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LQDA by 30.57% over the last quarter.

Findell Capital Management holds 3,000K shares representing 3.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,890K shares , representing an increase of 3.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LQDA by 11.19% over the last quarter.

Opaleye Management holds 2,475K shares representing 2.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,260K shares , representing an increase of 8.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LQDA by 15.91% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 2,417K shares representing 2.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 861K shares , representing an increase of 64.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LQDA by 49.98% over the last quarter.

