HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Lineage Cell Therapeutics (LCTX) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 24, 2025, HC Wainwright & Co. maintained coverage of Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAM:LCTX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 144.25% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Lineage Cell Therapeutics is $4.25/share. The forecasts range from a low of $2.02 to a high of $9.45. The average price target represents an increase of 144.25% from its latest reported closing price of $1.74 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Lineage Cell Therapeutics is 39MM, an increase of 262.18%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.16.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 170 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lineage Cell Therapeutics. This is an decrease of 35 owner(s) or 17.07% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LCTX is 0.09%, an increase of 54.01%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 9.84% to 95,890K shares. The put/call ratio of LCTX is 0.02, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Broadwood Capital holds 49,561K shares representing 20.45% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Raffles Associates holds 5,388K shares representing 2.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,392K shares , representing a decrease of 0.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LCTX by 66.31% over the last quarter.

Comerica Bank holds 4,600K shares representing 1.90% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 4,570K shares representing 1.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,866K shares , representing an increase of 15.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LCTX by 20.02% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,417K shares representing 1.82% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.