HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Kymera Therapeutics (KYMR) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 5, 2025, HC Wainwright & Co. maintained coverage of Kymera Therapeutics (NasdaqGM:KYMR) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.50% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Kymera Therapeutics is $69.80/share. The forecasts range from a low of $53.53 to a high of $96.60. The average price target represents an increase of 16.50% from its latest reported closing price of $59.91 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Kymera Therapeutics is 91MM, an increase of 107.49%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -3.08.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 463 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kymera Therapeutics. This is an increase of 47 owner(s) or 11.30% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KYMR is 0.36%, an increase of 19.25%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.02% to 86,587K shares. The put/call ratio of KYMR is 0.46, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 6,859K shares representing 9.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,702K shares , representing an increase of 2.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KYMR by 50.02% over the last quarter.

Baker Bros. Advisors holds 6,651K shares representing 9.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,996K shares , representing an increase of 9.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KYMR by 55.06% over the last quarter.

Avoro Capital Advisors holds 6,556K shares representing 9.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,460K shares , representing an increase of 1.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KYMR by 81.53% over the last quarter.

Bvf holds 5,503K shares representing 7.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,162K shares , representing an increase of 6.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KYMR by 48.99% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 5,372K shares representing 7.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,997K shares , representing a decrease of 11.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KYMR by 81.09% over the last quarter.

