HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Kazia Therapeutics Limited - Depositary Receipt (KZIA) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 12, 2025, HC Wainwright & Co. maintained coverage of Kazia Therapeutics Limited - Depositary Receipt (NasdaqCM:KZIA) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 28.67% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Kazia Therapeutics Limited - Depositary Receipt is $16.83/share. The forecasts range from a low of $13.13 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents an increase of 28.67% from its latest reported closing price of $13.08 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Kazia Therapeutics Limited - Depositary Receipt is 4MM, an increase of 112.96%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.14.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 12 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kazia Therapeutics Limited - Depositary Receipt. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 7.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KZIA is 0.04%, an increase of 61.32%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.75% to 158K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dauntless Investment Group holds 118K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 116K shares , representing an increase of 2.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KZIA by 57.81% over the last quarter.

Barclays holds 24K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Rockefeller Capital Management holds 11K shares.

UBS Group holds 4K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares , representing an increase of 14.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KZIA by 77.68% over the last quarter.

Citigroup holds 1K shares.

