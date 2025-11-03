HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Invivyd (IVVD) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 3, 2025, HC Wainwright & Co. maintained coverage of Invivyd (NasdaqGM:IVVD) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 260.13% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Invivyd is $5.78/share. The forecasts range from a low of $2.02 to a high of $10.50. The average price target represents an increase of 260.13% from its latest reported closing price of $1.60 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Invivyd is 0MM, a decrease of 100.00%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.63.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 137 funds or institutions reporting positions in Invivyd. This is an decrease of 19 owner(s) or 12.18% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IVVD is 0.30%, an increase of 13.61%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 18.05% to 61,584K shares. The put/call ratio of IVVD is 0.57, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Mithril II GP holds 11,242K shares representing 5.24% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Maverick Capital holds 10,229K shares representing 4.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,959K shares , representing a decrease of 7.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IVVD by 6.34% over the last quarter.

M28 Capital Management holds 9,248K shares representing 4.31% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Deep Track Capital holds 8,586K shares representing 4.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,722K shares , representing a decrease of 13.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IVVD by 3.31% over the last quarter.

683 Capital Management holds 3,070K shares representing 1.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,000K shares , representing an increase of 2.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IVVD by 15.12% over the last quarter.

