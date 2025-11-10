HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Inuvo (INUV) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 10, 2025, HC Wainwright & Co. maintained coverage of Inuvo (NYSEAM:INUV) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 400.71% Upside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for Inuvo is $12.37/share. The forecasts range from a low of $10.10 to a high of $15.75. The average price target represents an increase of 400.71% from its latest reported closing price of $2.47 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Inuvo is 106MM, an increase of 8.31%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.07.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 37 funds or institutions reporting positions in Inuvo. This is an increase of 33 owner(s) or 825.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to INUV is 0.17%, an increase of 29.08%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 189.97% to 2,804K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Perkins Capital Management holds 671K shares representing 4.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 695K shares , representing a decrease of 3.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INUV by 35.46% over the last quarter.

Herald Investment Management holds 574K shares representing 3.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 578K shares , representing a decrease of 0.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INUV by 32.06% over the last quarter.

Bard Associates holds 390K shares representing 2.67% ownership of the company.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 386K shares representing 2.64% ownership of the company.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 147K shares representing 1.00% ownership of the company.

