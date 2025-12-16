HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Intellicheck (IDN) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 16, 2025, HC Wainwright & Co. maintained coverage of Intellicheck (NasdaqGM:IDN) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.13% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Intellicheck is $7.01/share. The forecasts range from a low of $6.06 to a high of $7.88. The average price target represents an increase of 11.13% from its latest reported closing price of $6.31 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Intellicheck is 26MM, an increase of 16.89%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.20.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 87 funds or institutions reporting positions in Intellicheck. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 1.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IDN is 0.05%, an increase of 26.69%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.79% to 9,369K shares. The put/call ratio of IDN is 0.28, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bleichroeder holds 2,074K shares representing 10.26% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Herald Investment Management holds 1,000K shares representing 4.95% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Topline Capital Management holds 767K shares representing 3.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 895K shares , representing a decrease of 16.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IDN by 16.99% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 685K shares representing 3.39% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Clear Harbor Asset Management holds 515K shares representing 2.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 521K shares , representing a decrease of 1.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IDN by 11.77% over the last quarter.

