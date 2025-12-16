HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Innoviva (INVA) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 16, 2025, HC Wainwright & Co. maintained coverage of Innoviva (NasdaqGS:INVA) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 65.22% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Innoviva is $32.90/share. The forecasts range from a low of $18.18 to a high of $47.25. The average price target represents an increase of 65.22% from its latest reported closing price of $19.91 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Innoviva is 318MM, a decrease of 18.15%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.79.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 584 funds or institutions reporting positions in Innoviva. This is an decrease of 15 owner(s) or 2.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to INVA is 0.17%, an increase of 11.48%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.87% to 93,275K shares. The put/call ratio of INVA is 0.30, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Renaissance Technologies holds 4,587K shares representing 6.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,761K shares , representing a decrease of 3.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INVA by 13.15% over the last quarter.

PHSTX - PUTNAM GLOBAL HEALTH CARE FUND Shares holds 3,336K shares representing 4.46% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,291K shares representing 4.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,404K shares , representing a decrease of 3.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INVA by 6.22% over the last quarter.

Sarissa Capital Management holds 2,816K shares representing 3.77% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 2,498K shares representing 3.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,828K shares , representing a decrease of 13.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INVA by 87.92% over the last quarter.

