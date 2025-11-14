HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Immunic (IMUX) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 14, 2025, HC Wainwright & Co. maintained coverage of Immunic (NasdaqGS:IMUX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 718.72% Upside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for Immunic is $6.41/share. The forecasts range from a low of $3.03 to a high of $10.50. The average price target represents an increase of 718.72% from its latest reported closing price of $0.78 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Immunic is 101MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.11.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 88 funds or institutions reporting positions in Immunic. This is an increase of 12 owner(s) or 15.79% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IMUX is 0.03%, an increase of 19.82%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.50% to 52,173K shares. The put/call ratio of IMUX is 0.03, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Standard Life Aberdeen holds 8,244K shares representing 8.36% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bvf holds 7,653K shares representing 7.76% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Tekla Healthcare Investors holds 4,739K shares representing 4.80% ownership of the company.

Avidity Partners Management holds 4,699K shares representing 4.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,616K shares , representing a decrease of 19.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IMUX by 20.83% over the last quarter.

Tekla Life Sciences Investors holds 3,029K shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,059K shares , representing an increase of 65.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IMUX by 76.60% over the last quarter.

