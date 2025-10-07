HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains IceCure Medical (ICCM) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 7, 2025, HC Wainwright & Co. maintained coverage of IceCure Medical (NasdaqCM:ICCM) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 164.18% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for IceCure Medical is $2.64/share. The forecasts range from a low of $2.02 to a high of $3.15. The average price target represents an increase of 164.18% from its latest reported closing price of $1.00 / share.

The projected annual revenue for IceCure Medical is 22MM, an increase of 678.11%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.43.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 19 funds or institutions reporting positions in IceCure Medical. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 26.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ICCM is 0.00%, an increase of 409.32%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 91.80% to 250K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Citadel Advisors holds 53K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Geode Capital Management holds 40K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Two Sigma Securities holds 25K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Gunderson Capital Management holds 20K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company.

LPL Financial holds 19K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

