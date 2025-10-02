HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Halozyme Therapeutics (HALO) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 2, 2025, HC Wainwright & Co. maintained coverage of Halozyme Therapeutics (NasdaqGS:HALO) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.57% Upside

As of September 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for Halozyme Therapeutics is $76.12/share. The forecasts range from a low of $51.51 to a high of $95.55. The average price target represents an increase of 1.57% from its latest reported closing price of $74.94 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Halozyme Therapeutics is 1,336MM, an increase of 13.35%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.32.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,190 funds or institutions reporting positions in Halozyme Therapeutics. This is an increase of 92 owner(s) or 8.38% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HALO is 0.25%, an increase of 21.22%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.70% to 149,266K shares. The put/call ratio of HALO is 0.57, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 4,013K shares representing 3.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,148K shares , representing a decrease of 3.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HALO by 25.65% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,969K shares representing 3.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,892K shares , representing an increase of 1.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HALO by 25.83% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 3,466K shares representing 2.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,894K shares , representing a decrease of 12.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HALO by 94.48% over the last quarter.

Snyder Capital Management L P holds 3,398K shares representing 2.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,674K shares , representing a decrease of 8.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HALO by 26.57% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 3,309K shares representing 2.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,343K shares , representing a decrease of 1.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HALO by 49.27% over the last quarter.

