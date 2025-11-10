HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains GH Research (GHRS) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 10, 2025, HC Wainwright & Co. maintained coverage of GH Research (NasdaqGM:GHRS) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 135.17% Upside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for GH Research is $31.75/share. The forecasts range from a low of $19.19 to a high of $42.00. The average price target represents an increase of 135.17% from its latest reported closing price of $13.50 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for GH Research is 0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.46.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 54 funds or institutions reporting positions in GH Research. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 10.20% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GHRS is 0.82%, an increase of 2.59%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.61% to 43,948K shares. The put/call ratio of GHRS is 0.05, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bvf holds 8,828K shares representing 14.23% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Ra Capital Management holds 7,677K shares representing 12.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,945K shares , representing an increase of 9.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GHRS by 23.24% over the last quarter.

Lynx1 Capital Management holds 6,747K shares representing 10.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,444K shares , representing an increase of 4.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GHRS by 6.66% over the last quarter.

Rtw Investments holds 5,540K shares representing 8.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,500K shares , representing an increase of 0.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GHRS by 3.68% over the last quarter.

Cormorant Asset Management holds 2,009K shares representing 3.24% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.