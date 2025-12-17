HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Galectin Therapeutics (GALT) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 17, 2025, HC Wainwright & Co. maintained coverage of Galectin Therapeutics (NasdaqCM:GALT) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.56% Downside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Galectin Therapeutics is $6.12/share. The forecasts range from a low of $6.06 to a high of $6.30. The average price target represents a decrease of 5.56% from its latest reported closing price of $6.48 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Galectin Therapeutics is 37MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.75.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 122 funds or institutions reporting positions in Galectin Therapeutics. This is an decrease of 27 owner(s) or 18.12% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GALT is 0.01%, an increase of 41.86%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.43% to 10,578K shares. The put/call ratio of GALT is 0.10, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,386K shares representing 2.15% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Advisor Group Holdings holds 1,225K shares representing 1.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,265K shares , representing a decrease of 3.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GALT by 54.32% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 717K shares representing 1.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 670K shares , representing an increase of 6.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GALT by 66.24% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 633K shares representing 0.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 666K shares , representing a decrease of 5.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GALT by 73.60% over the last quarter.

Marshall Wace, Llp holds 554K shares representing 0.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 30K shares , representing an increase of 94.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GALT by 3,198.82% over the last quarter.

