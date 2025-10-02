HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains FlexShopper (FPAY) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 2, 2025, HC Wainwright & Co. maintained coverage of FlexShopper (NasdaqCM:FPAY) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 352.85% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for FlexShopper is $2.55/share. The forecasts range from a low of $2.52 to a high of $2.62. The average price target represents an increase of 352.85% from its latest reported closing price of $0.56 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for FlexShopper is 159MM, an increase of 13.86%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.02.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 34 funds or institutions reporting positions in FlexShopper. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 36.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FPAY is 0.07%, an increase of 34.05%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.42% to 3,629K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Waterfall Asset Management holds 1,630K shares representing 6.62% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 425K shares representing 1.73% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 227K shares representing 0.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 227K shares , representing a decrease of 0.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FPAY by 55.76% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 224K shares representing 0.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 181K shares , representing an increase of 19.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FPAY by 2.00% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 195K shares representing 0.79% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.