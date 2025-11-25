HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Exodus Movement (EXOD) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 25, 2025, HC Wainwright & Co. maintained coverage of Exodus Movement (NYSEAM:EXOD) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 230.51% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Exodus Movement is $50.17/share. The forecasts range from a low of $35.35 to a high of $68.25. The average price target represents an increase of 230.51% from its latest reported closing price of $15.18 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Exodus Movement is 130MM, a decrease of 5.31%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.35.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 68 funds or institutions reporting positions in Exodus Movement. This is an increase of 21 owner(s) or 44.68% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EXOD is 0.19%, an increase of 44.04%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 28.17% to 1,955K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Toroso Investments holds 337K shares representing 3.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 328K shares , representing an increase of 2.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EXOD by 73.50% over the last quarter.

BLOK - Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF holds 328K shares representing 3.32% ownership of the company.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 155K shares representing 1.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 153K shares , representing an increase of 0.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EXOD by 43.30% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 122K shares representing 1.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 84K shares , representing an increase of 30.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EXOD by 17.96% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 117K shares representing 1.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 122K shares , representing a decrease of 4.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EXOD by 15.69% over the last quarter.

