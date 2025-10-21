HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Energy Fuels (UUUU) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 21, 2025, HC Wainwright & Co. maintained coverage of Energy Fuels (NYSEAM:UUUU) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 48.05% Downside

As of September 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for Energy Fuels is $11.73/share. The forecasts range from a low of $7.32 to a high of $17.06. The average price target represents a decrease of 48.05% from its latest reported closing price of $22.58 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Energy Fuels is 379MM, an increase of 482.83%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.01.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 375 funds or institutions reporting positions in Energy Fuels. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 3.02% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UUUU is 0.09%, an increase of 12.73%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.91% to 176,719K shares. The put/call ratio of UUUU is 0.40, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Alps Advisors holds 15,930K shares representing 6.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,934K shares , representing a decrease of 0.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UUUU by 53.31% over the last quarter.

Sprott Funds Trust - Sprott Uranium Miners Etf holds 13,330K shares representing 5.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,761K shares , representing a decrease of 3.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UUUU by 3.65% over the last quarter.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS holds 10,982K shares representing 4.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,671K shares , representing a decrease of 15.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UUUU by 22.64% over the last quarter.

URA - Global X Uranium ETF holds 10,554K shares representing 4.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,686K shares , representing a decrease of 1.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UUUU by 27.16% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 9,203K shares representing 3.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,792K shares , representing an increase of 4.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UUUU by 72.75% over the last quarter.

