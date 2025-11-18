HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Electra Battery Materials (ELBM) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 18, 2025, HC Wainwright & Co. maintained coverage of Electra Battery Materials (NasdaqCM:ELBM) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 76.35% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Electra Battery Materials is $1.53/share. The forecasts range from a low of $1.18 to a high of $1.91. The average price target represents an increase of 76.35% from its latest reported closing price of $0.87 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Electra Battery Materials is 115MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.40.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 20 funds or institutions reporting positions in Electra Battery Materials. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ELBM is 0.00%, an increase of 66.00%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.25% to 766K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Whitebox Advisors holds 297K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 190K shares representing 0.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6K shares , representing an increase of 96.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ELBM by 305.00% over the last quarter.

Rathbone Brothers holds 100K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 75K shares , representing an increase of 24.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ELBM by 40.56% over the last quarter.

Scotia Capital holds 21K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15K shares , representing an increase of 29.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ELBM by 36.98% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 20K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company.

