HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Ekso Bionics Holdings (EKSO) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 18, 2025, HC Wainwright & Co. maintained coverage of Ekso Bionics Holdings (NasdaqCM:EKSO) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 752.04% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Ekso Bionics Holdings is $35.44/share. The forecasts range from a low of $9.60 to a high of $63.00. The average price target represents an increase of 752.04% from its latest reported closing price of $4.16 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Ekso Bionics Holdings is 53MM, an increase of 258.41%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.24.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 35 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ekso Bionics Holdings. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 25.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EKSO is 0.00%, an increase of 609.39%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 361.66% to 262K shares. The put/call ratio of EKSO is 0.00, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Consolidated Portfolio Review holds 65K shares representing 1.91% ownership of the company.

Citadel Advisors holds 39K shares representing 1.14% ownership of the company.

UBS Group holds 32K shares representing 0.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 99.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EKSO by 145,352.84% over the last quarter.

DRW Securities holds 20K shares representing 0.60% ownership of the company.

Cresset Asset Management holds 18K shares representing 0.53% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

