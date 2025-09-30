HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Dogwood Therapeutics (DWTX) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 30, 2025, HC Wainwright & Co. maintained coverage of Dogwood Therapeutics (NasdaqCM:DWTX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 119.22% Upside

As of September 13, 2025, the average one-year price target for Dogwood Therapeutics is $17.34/share. The forecasts range from a low of $10.10 to a high of $31.50. The average price target represents an increase of 119.22% from its latest reported closing price of $7.91 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -7.58.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 17 funds or institutions reporting positions in Dogwood Therapeutics. This is an decrease of 3 owner(s) or 15.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DWTX is 0.00%, an increase of 98.72%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 47.30% to 43K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Geode Capital Management holds 13K shares representing 0.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14K shares , representing a decrease of 12.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DWTX by 59.42% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 12K shares representing 0.62% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FSMAX - Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds 7K shares representing 0.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6K shares , representing an increase of 19.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DWTX by 40.01% over the last quarter.

FSKAX - Fidelity Total Market Index Fund holds 2K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FCFMX - Fidelity Series Total Market Index Fund holds 2K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares , representing an increase of 6.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DWTX by 8.03% over the last quarter.

