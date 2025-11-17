HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Digi Power X (DGXX) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 17, 2025, HC Wainwright & Co. maintained coverage of Digi Power X (NasdaqCM:DGXX) with a Buy recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 35 funds or institutions reporting positions in Digi Power X. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 29.63% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DGXX is 0.13%, an increase of 144.67%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 19.42% to 3,605K shares. The put/call ratio of DGXX is 0.25, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

WGMI - Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF holds 1,267K shares representing 2.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,241K shares , representing an increase of 2.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DGXX by 38.76% over the last quarter.

Vident Advisory holds 1,163K shares representing 1.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,271K shares , representing a decrease of 9.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DGXX by 78.13% over the last quarter.

Alyeska Investment Group holds 692K shares representing 1.12% ownership of the company.

Renaissance Technologies holds 343K shares representing 0.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

LPL Financial holds 142K shares representing 0.23% ownership of the company.

