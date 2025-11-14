HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Cytosorbents (CTSO) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 14, 2025, HC Wainwright & Co. maintained coverage of Cytosorbents (NasdaqCM:CTSO) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 672.73% Upside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for Cytosorbents is $5.10/share. The forecasts range from a low of $1.01 to a high of $10.50. The average price target represents an increase of 672.73% from its latest reported closing price of $0.66 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Cytosorbents is 122MM, an increase of 237.10%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.17.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 73 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cytosorbents. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 8.96% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CTSO is 0.03%, an increase of 43.88%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.15% to 18,005K shares. The put/call ratio of CTSO is 0.24, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Avenir holds 5,083K shares representing 8.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,059K shares , representing an increase of 0.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CTSO by 25.69% over the last quarter.

Skylands Capital holds 2,127K shares representing 3.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,617K shares , representing a decrease of 23.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CTSO by 43.46% over the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 1,598K shares representing 2.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,592K shares , representing an increase of 0.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CTSO by 64.09% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,302K shares representing 2.07% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

CM Management holds 1,288K shares representing 2.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,250K shares , representing an increase of 2.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CTSO by 32.56% over the last quarter.

