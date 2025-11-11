HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains CytomX Therapeutics (CTMX) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 11, 2025, HC Wainwright & Co. maintained coverage of CytomX Therapeutics (NasdaqGS:CTMX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 52.64% Upside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for CytomX Therapeutics is $6.27/share. The forecasts range from a low of $5.05 to a high of $8.40. The average price target represents an increase of 52.64% from its latest reported closing price of $4.10 / share.

The projected annual revenue for CytomX Therapeutics is 57MM, a decrease of 50.27%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.99.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 139 funds or institutions reporting positions in CytomX Therapeutics. This is an increase of 42 owner(s) or 43.30% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CTMX is 0.14%, an increase of 315.27%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 172.07% to 135,610K shares. The put/call ratio of CTMX is 0.10, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VR Adviser holds 13,970K shares representing 8.24% ownership of the company.

Tang Capital Management holds 11,066K shares representing 6.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,718K shares , representing an increase of 39.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CTMX by 437.33% over the last quarter.

Orbimed Advisors holds 8,462K shares representing 4.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Point72 Asset Management holds 8,085K shares representing 4.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,650K shares , representing an increase of 67.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CTMX by 836.69% over the last quarter.

Commodore Capital holds 7,692K shares representing 4.54% ownership of the company.

