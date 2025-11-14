HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Cybin (CYBN) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 14, 2025, HC Wainwright & Co. maintained coverage of Cybin (NYSEAM:CYBN) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.02% Downside

As of August 6, 2024, the average one-year price target for Cybin is $5.14/share. The forecasts range from a low of $5.09 to a high of $5.29. The average price target represents a decrease of 13.02% from its latest reported closing price of $5.91 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Cybin is 0MM, a decrease of NaN%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.21.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 76 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cybin. This is an increase of 14 owner(s) or 22.58% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CYBN is 0.19%, an increase of 15.72%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 10.29% to 9,374K shares. The put/call ratio of CYBN is 0.07, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Tang Capital Management holds 1,830K shares representing 6.63% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Rosalind Advisors holds 1,500K shares representing 5.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 811K shares , representing an increase of 45.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CYBN by 6.39% over the last quarter.

Point72 Asset Management holds 1,240K shares representing 4.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,606K shares , representing a decrease of 29.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CYBN by 53.82% over the last quarter.

Deep Track Capital holds 1,000K shares representing 3.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,530K shares , representing a decrease of 53.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CYBN by 60.07% over the last quarter.

Acorn Capital Advisors holds 734K shares representing 2.66% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

