HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Cogent Biosciences (COGT) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 13, 2025, HC Wainwright & Co. maintained coverage of Cogent Biosciences (NasdaqGS:COGT) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 33.65% Downside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for Cogent Biosciences is $22.44/share. The forecasts range from a low of $11.11 to a high of $46.20. The average price target represents a decrease of 33.65% from its latest reported closing price of $33.82 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Cogent Biosciences is 15MM, an increase of ∞%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.18.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 357 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cogent Biosciences. This is an increase of 12 owner(s) or 3.48% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to COGT is 0.22%, an increase of 14.10%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.41% to 158,553K shares. The put/call ratio of COGT is 0.67, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Paradigm Biocapital Advisors holds 10,352K shares representing 7.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,964K shares , representing an increase of 13.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in COGT by 29.06% over the last quarter.

Kynam Capital Management holds 8,493K shares representing 5.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,105K shares , representing a decrease of 7.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in COGT by 43.28% over the last quarter.

TCG Crossover Management holds 6,964K shares representing 4.89% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fairmount Funds Management holds 6,226K shares representing 4.37% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Point72 Asset Management holds 4,912K shares representing 3.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,296K shares , representing a decrease of 7.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COGT by 4.39% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.