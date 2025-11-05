HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Caribou Biosciences (CRBU) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 5, 2025, HC Wainwright & Co. maintained coverage of Caribou Biosciences (NasdaqGS:CRBU) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 316.32% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Caribou Biosciences is $9.03/share. The forecasts range from a low of $1.01 to a high of $33.60. The average price target represents an increase of 316.32% from its latest reported closing price of $2.17 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Caribou Biosciences is 16MM, an increase of 78.93%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.93.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 217 funds or institutions reporting positions in Caribou Biosciences. This is an decrease of 39 owner(s) or 15.23% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CRBU is 0.03%, an increase of 21.91%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 24.79% to 44,152K shares. The put/call ratio of CRBU is 0.14, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Pfizer holds 4,690K shares representing 5.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Kynam Capital Management holds 3,068K shares representing 3.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,269K shares , representing a decrease of 6.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRBU by 65.94% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,702K shares representing 2.90% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors holds 2,273K shares representing 2.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,352K shares , representing a decrease of 3.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRBU by 50.26% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 1,551K shares representing 1.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 821K shares , representing an increase of 47.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRBU by 136.44% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.