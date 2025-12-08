HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains BrainsWay - Depositary Receipt (BWAY) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 8, 2025, HC Wainwright & Co. maintained coverage of BrainsWay - Depositary Receipt (NasdaqGM:BWAY) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 99.31% Downside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for BrainsWay - Depositary Receipt is $0.12/share. The forecasts range from a low of $0.12 to a high of $0.12. The average price target represents a decrease of 99.31% from its latest reported closing price of $17.27 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for BrainsWay - Depositary Receipt is 142MM, an increase of 189.12%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.11.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 54 funds or institutions reporting positions in BrainsWay - Depositary Receipt. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 3.85% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BWAY is 0.99%, an increase of 202.77%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.05% to 5,808K shares. The put/call ratio of BWAY is 0.11, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Valor Management holds 2,104K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Masters Capital Management holds 1,000K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management holds 395K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 334K shares , representing an increase of 15.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BWAY by 14.33% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 313K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 284K shares , representing an increase of 9.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BWAY by 25.46% over the last quarter.

Essex Investment Management Co holds 311K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 301K shares , representing an increase of 3.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BWAY by 0.42% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.